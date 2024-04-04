Armed thieves smash their way into Leeds jewellery shop

Armed thieves have smashed their way into a Leeds jewellery store as members of the public watched on.

Footage on social media appeared to show Mirpur Jewellers on Harehills Road being targeted on Thursday evening.

A member of the owner's family told the BBC much of the stock had been packed away at the time of the raid, but "the whole shop front is damaged".

West Yorkshire Police officers have put in place a cordon. The force has been contacted for comment.

In the footage, thieves carrying implements could be seen climbing through the shattered shop front before making their exit in a black Audi.

The family member said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk