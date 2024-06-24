Armed teen seen on video trying to break into Baldwin home; police suspect him in 3 other incidents

Frightening surveillance video captured an armed teenager trying to break into a Baldwin home.

And, police say that may not be the only break-in the teen is tied to.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Antoinette DelBel explains all of the crimes police suspect the teen in and hears from neighbors who are shaken up and scared for their safety.

