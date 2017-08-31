Armed suspects rob pub full of police officers attending party

Police arrested two men quicker than ever on Tuesday evening after they attempted to rob a bar at gunpoint, where a group of off-duty cops were also having a retirement party.

Local authorities said the two masked men who held up Monaghan’s Pub in Baltimore, which sits just across the street from a police station, barged into the business demanding money from the register before taking off.

RELATED: Most outrageous mugshots and crimes



"I'm sure that they weren't planning on there being a large room filled with police officers," Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach told WBAL-TV .

Peach said the officers were gathered in the main room of the bar for the celebration when an employee was held up at gunpoint.

"At that time, the person who had been behind the counter knew that there was a retirement party for a police officer happening, so they went into the other portion and alerted the officers to the fact that they had just been involved in an armed robbery," Peach said.

SEE ALSO: Suspected car thief who climbed a crane to evade cops falls 160ft

Shortly after, police attending the outing were able to chase down the two perps and take them into custody.

Both robbers, Joseph McInnis III, 21, and Tyree McCoy, 22, have since been charged with armed robbery and possession of a handgun.

Police say the two are currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.