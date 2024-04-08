Armed suspect robs man of his money and phone in southwest Atlanta, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in providing information on a robbery suspect.

APD provided photos of the suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said on Mar. 30, at 10:15 a.m., they responded to a location in the 900 block of Cascade Avenue SW about a person robbed.

When officers got to the scene, they spoke to the victim who said he was walking on Cascade Avenue when he was approached from behind by a man who threatened him with a gun before demanding his cell phone and money.

After that, the suspect left the area on foot.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a red hoodie with black pants.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD provided photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: