Armed suspect robs man of his money and phone in southwest Atlanta, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help in providing information on a robbery suspect.

APD provided photos of the suspect.

Police said on Mar. 30, at 10:15 a.m., they responded to a location in the 900 block of Cascade Avenue SW about a person robbed.

When officers got to the scene, they spoke to the victim who said he was walking on Cascade Avenue when he was approached from behind by a man who threatened him with a gun before demanding his cell phone and money.

After that, the suspect left the area on foot.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a red hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

