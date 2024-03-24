Armed suspect reported in Raleigh neighborhood. Police asking people to stay inside.
Police asked people in a northeastern Raleigh neighborhood to stay inside Sunday afternoon while searching for “an armed subject.”
Raleigh police did not describe the person being sought, but said there was a large police presence “actively searching” for the person in the 2500 block of Green Castle Court, according to a release.
The dead-end street is in a residential area of apartment buildings near Green Road Community Library and Green Road Park.
