Armed suspect reported in Raleigh neighborhood. Police asking people to stay inside.

Police asked people in a northeastern Raleigh neighborhood to stay inside Sunday afternoon while searching for “an armed subject.”

Raleigh police did not describe the person being sought, but said there was a large police presence “actively searching” for the person in the 2500 block of Green Castle Court, according to a release.

The dead-end street is in a residential area of apartment buildings near Green Road Community Library and Green Road Park.

