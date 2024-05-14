Armed suspect at large after home invasion, car theft in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clark County deputies are tracking down a man they believe had invaded a home and threatened to shoot the person inside early Saturday morning.

The home’s owner called police to the house near NE 162nd Avenue and 20th Street around 5:40 a.m. after the suspect threatened to shoot them with a pistol if they resisted the robbery.

“The victim stated that an unknown male entered the residence through an open sliding glass door which the victim had just opened to let his dogs out into the backyard,” deputies said.

While inside, the robber took a purse with keys to the victim’s car, a black 2024 Honda CRV, before heading into the garage and driving off. Patrol units saw the car near NE 155th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard, but the driver got away.

The car was eventually found, unoccupied, in Longview, Wash. by local police. The man’s identity remains unknown.

Investigators describe him as a 6-foot-1 white man with broad shoulders and approximately 180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a “black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black facemask with a white print on it.”

Anyone with information about this man is encouraged to contact police.

