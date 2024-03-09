Armed suspect barricades themselves, 3 family members inside L.A. County home

SWAT teams surrounded a home in Palmdale early Saturday morning after an armed suspect held three of their family members inside the residence.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) responded to the 38000 block of Foxholm Drive around 4:10 a.m. on reports of a barricaded suspect.

Photos posted by the Special Enforcement Bureau on X, formerly Twitter, show members of the SWAT team in a Bearcat outside the home. Foxholm Drive was closed during the incident, authorities said.

The suspect eventually surrendered, officials said, and they were taken into custody after a standoff lasting around six hours.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution, but authorities deemed the area safe and allowed all evacuees to return home after the suspect surrendered.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

To provide an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

