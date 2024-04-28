Armed suspect barricaded inside home in West Covina

An armed suspect was barricaded inside a West Covina home early Sunday morning, prompting a heavy police response.

As reported by stringer service InlandNews, a person wanted for a shooting barricaded themself in a home on the 2400 Block of Cortez Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

UCLA taking hands-off approach to pro-Palestinian encampment

Police surrounded the home with SWAT officers. An armored truck was parked outside.

As of Sunday morning, there was no word as to when the situation would be resolved. No other details, including information related to the alleged shooting and the suspect’s identity, were immediately made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.