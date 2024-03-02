Armed subject shot, killed by Janesville officer during standoff, Wisconsin DOJ investigating

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A person with a firearm who was reportedly refusing orders to come out of a southern Wisconsin home was shot and killed by an officer on the evening of March 1, prompting an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to a release from the Wisconsin DOJ, its Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating Friday’s officer-involved critical incident in Janesville.

Around 10 p.m., the Janesville Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting an armed subject in the 1200 block of North Parker Drive.

Officers made contact with the armed subject at the scene, who reportedly refused to exit the residence. It was noted that the residence had two other people inside who were not able to get out.

Subsequently, an officer with the Janesville Police Department, discharged their weapon, hitting and killing the armed subject. No other injuries were reported.

Per department policy, the involved officer was placed on administrative leave. Authorities say the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit.

The release noted that all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI with the investigation.

No additional details about the incident are being released at this time. Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.

