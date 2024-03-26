Armed security guards will now staff Corpus Christi's libraries.

24-0205 - 24-0205 Agenda Memo - Security Guard Services for Libraries.docx

Corpus Christi Public Libraries will be staffed with armed security guards, a move city staff said is necessary to protect the city’s employees, as well as those who visit the libraries.

Although the libraries currently have unarmed security personnel on site, it’s not enough, officials told the Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday.

Prior to a vote supporting the employment of armed security guards at the libraries, City Councilwoman Sylvia Campos expressed some reservations about the change while acknowledging security concerns.

“It’s a terrible thing now… you go to Walmart, you go to HEB, and you see armed guards,” she said. “And now it’s coming to the libraries. It’s just kind of frightening.”

Books line shelves on the first floor of La Retama Central Library on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Laura Garcia, libraries director, described incidents involving patrons making threats, throwing chairs and spitting on others.

There’s a safety issue that has been posed at all of the library branches – facilities that are inherently open to the public – and isn’t specifically related to homeless individuals, she said.

There are also cases when as few as two library staff are in the building, Garcia added.

City Councilman Gil Hernandez questioned whether anecdotes of incidents would justify armed security guards, and also suggested that the request should have been accompanied by statistical data.

It’s a form of risk mitigation and no different than the kind of security provided at City Hall, said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

Deterrence plays a role, Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

“This is an investment not only in protecting our residents but our children and families that go to our libraries,“ she said.

As part of the agreement approved by the council Tuesday, security services will be extended from 30 hours per week to the hours individual branches are operational, as well as 15 minutes before opening and 15 minutes after closing.

Updating the contract will cost about $332,000, bringing the total contract to about $1.8 million, according to city documents.

The council voted to support the amendment 7-2, with Hernandez and Hunter voting in dissent.

Councilmembers requested in a few months that Garcia return with a report – including what Guajardo described as discussion on the look and feel of the library environment.

More: Here's how the Corpus Christi Library Board became controversial

More: 'Here to provide services': Corpus Christi Public Libraries remain a resource for community

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Armed security guards hired for Corpus Christi libraries