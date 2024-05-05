Armed robbery at West Town pub caught on camera

CHICAGO — A brazen armed robbery at a popular West Town pub has the owners wondering if they should stay in business.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment three armed men stormed inside of Irish Nobleman Pub, in the 1300 block of West Erie Street, on Friday night, pointing their guns at customers and the bartender while demanding money.

“I saw them coming. I was bout to say ‘We’re closed’ and I saw the guns pointing straight at me,” owner Declan Morgan said

Morgan said he ran to get help, but the armed men heard him and opened fire in his direction.

“They robbed the cash register, and then they came out and stopped over here and started shooting at me,” Morgan said.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

The group ended up taking off with cash and some purses from customers.

Morgan said he and his wife are now seriously thinking about the future of their business as it is not the first time they have been targeted.

“I’m a migrant myself from Ireland. I moved here 30 years ago and I never thought of moving back until the last two years.

On Saturday, loyal customers came out to show their support following the armed robbery.

“I think the community needs to rally around and say enough of this,” customer Robert Zwolinski said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.