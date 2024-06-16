Armed robbery suspect wanted in Fayette County

MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in relation to an armed robbery in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, members of the Sheriff’s office were alerted to a report of an armed robbery at the Midway T&C Gas Station in the Mossy area of Fayette County on Saturday June 15, 2024. A white man had reportedly walked into the gas station, showed a gun, and demanded money before leaving with a bank deposit bag.

The man reportedly left the gas station on foot.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the man was white, standing at 6 feet tall with a slender build.

Anyone with any information relating to the armed robbery or suspect is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 574-3900. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.

