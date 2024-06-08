Armed robbery suspect speeds away from police at 100 MPH, takes them straight to his house

An armed robbery suspect thought he’d gotten away from Athens police, so he decided it was time to head home. Unfortunately for him, deputies were there waiting for him.

Police say on Wednesday they pulled over a car that had been involved in an armed robbery.

When the driver got out of the car, the passenger, 23-year-old Shakur Thomas, hopped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

Thomas led police on a chase going more than 100 miles per hour down Danielsville Road.

Officers stopped chasing him for the safety of the community and Thomas passed into nearby Madison County.

Madison County deputies found Thomas as he was pulling into his home and trying to get inside.

Thomas eventually surrendered and was arrested.

When they searched his home, investigators found the gun used in the robbery.

He is currently being held in the Clarke County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by taking motor vehicle and obstruction.

Details on the armed robbery itself are unclear at this time.

Police did not comment on if the initial driver who was pulled over was involved in the armed robbery.

