Armed robbery suspect flees police until crashing in west Charotte

An armed robbery suspect fled from police and crashed into two cars in west Charlotte, CMPD says.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway.

A spokesperson for the police department says officers “attempted to initiate a traffic stop” at the 9300 block of Steele Creek when the suspect continued driving in a stolen car.

The suspect sped away from officers, sideswiping another car on the road and driving fast until crashing into two cars at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard, five miles from where the chase began.

MEDIC took the suspect and one of the people involved in the crash to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is connected with an armed robbery from earlier in April on North Sharon Amity Road. Channel 9 is working to learn more about that incident.

