Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after being shot by Stockton police

(FOX40.COM) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by the Stockton Police Department during a robbery investigation.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, SPD responded to an armed robbery at a business located in the 5700 block of Pacific Avenue. Officers said the suspect fled, but an SPD helicopter helped locate him. The suspect was found in a residential backyard in the 400 block of W. Longview, which is about a block away from the business.

Stockton to pay $6M to family after man suffocates to death while in police custody

“Despite numerous efforts and means of communication with the suspect, he refused to comply and exit the yard,” SPD said in a press release.

An arrest team reportedly attempted to take the suspect into custody and during the process, police shot him. Additional details on what prompted the shooting were not revealed, however, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. No officers were injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.