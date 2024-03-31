Armed robbery suspect and convicted murderer in Sacramento County arrested

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was previously convicted of murder and accused of an armed robbery at a store in Sacramento County was arrested.

On March 26, the Citrus Heights Police Department (CHPD) responded to a convenience store in the 6100 block of Greenback Lane. Police said an armed robbery suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before they arrived.

Using the information gathered at the scene, CHPD said the man was identified as a 40-year-old North Highlands resident who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for homicide.

“Clearly this was a dangerous person who needed to be apprehended,” CHPD said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Sacramento Main Jail.

