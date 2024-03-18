Armed robbery suspect arrested, gun recovered by Long Beach police

One person reportedly involved in an armed robbery Saturday night in Long Beach has been taken into custody, authorities announced.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department’s East Division responded to calls about the robbery near 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

Details are extremely limited, but authorities said that thanks to a diligent follow-up investigation, officers were safely able to arrest one of the suspects and recover a firearm.

No information on any additional suspects involved in the incident was provided. Police also did not release the identity of the suspect arrested.

“As part of our ongoing efforts in the greater Belmont Shore area, we had additional resources already nearby who responded quickly to the scene,” LBPD said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Patrols in the popular entertainment district have been stepped up after a recent spate of fatal altercations.

On Mar. 3, 20-year-old Adrian Hernandez was stabbed to death after reportedly intervening on behalf of some female friends who were being harassed by a group of individuals at a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant on the corner of 2nd Street and Covina Avenue.

The suspect in that case, 29-year-old Huntington Beach resident Brandon Nguyen, was arrested the next day at Los Angeles International Airport.

About two weeks before that, 32-year-old Johnny Santos was fatally shot outside Dogz Bar and Grill in the 5300 block of East 2nd Street, less than three blocks from where Hernandez was killed.

“It’s been leading up to this for quite a while, the late-night after-hours partying, over-served kids, it’s just a bad element that’s come into the shore lately,” Belmont Shore resident Ben Rhodes told KTLA.

Last night, officials at Pike Place Outlets shut the mall down early after hundreds of teens descended on the retail hot spot where a fight broke out and another person was shot.

