Armed robbery, shooting with teen victim gets former Salisbury man 25-year sentence

Ramier Bender, formerly of Salisbury, Maryland, was sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery and firearm use in a crime of violence on June 21. Bender pleaded guilty on March 6, 2024, and was sentenced by the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit.

What went down in incident involving teen victim

The defendant, along with several associates, planned an armed robbery of a juvenile victim which took place on Dec. 11, 2021. Bender arranged a meeting with the victim at Bender’s home, said the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County in a news release.

When the victim arrived, Bender and his accomplices, one of whom was armed with a handgun, demanded the victim’s backpack. The victim fought with the gunman over the firearm and was ultimately shot one time in his lower back. Bender and his co-defendants fled. The victim was treated by medical personnel and survived.

POLICING CHALLENGES: Law enforcement leaders discuss policing challenges, from social media to juvenile crime

“This was a difficult case to prosecute, but I am thankful for the hard work of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, my staff, and the brave cooperating witnesses that were willing to do their part to see that justice was done," Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes said.

SA Dykes commended the lead investigator, Detective Oakley of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, for his persistence in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Bourdon, who prosecuted the matter.

CRIME: Salisbury man gets 90 years in kidnapping, assault that involved strangling girlfriend

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Armed robbery, shooting with teen victim leads to 25-year sentence