Armed robbery in Chambersburg

Teachers’ Venture Growth, the late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is investing $80 million in Perfios, an Indian fintech that provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and other financial institutions. Fifteen-year-old Perfios, which raised a $229 million funding round in September, said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its business outside of India and to explore inorganic growth opportunities (read: acquisitions.) The startup, which is operational in nearly two dozen markets and has raised $464 million in primary and secondary transactions to date, plans to go public by next year, it said earlier. Perfios, based in Bengaluru, provides real-time data aggregation and analysis tools to financial institutions, enabling them to streamline their customer journeys and make more informed decisions.