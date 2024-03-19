Armed robbery in Chambersburg
Armed robbery in Chambersburg
Los Angeles-based Gitai said Tuesday that its autonomous robotic arm has nailed a tech demonstration outside the International Space Station. Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose told TechCrunch in an interview last year that the company aims to reduce in-space labor costs by 100 times, in the same way that SpaceX and other providers have dramatically reduced launch costs. Autonomous robotic systems still have a ways to go before they render human labor obsolete, especially here on Earth; but in space, human labor is expensive (and dangerous), which provides an opening for a robotic alternative.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
This week, TechCrunch viewed leaked documents out of SpaceX showing some questionable practices related to employee stock options. X CEO Elon Musk announced that he would open source Grok, X's AI-powered chatbot meant to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Grok -- developed by Musk's AI startup, xAI -- was released last year, armed with features such as access to "real-time" information on X and views undeterred by "politically correct" norms.
India's antitrust regulator has ordered an investigation into Alphabet's Google amid a dispute with some Indian developers over its in-app billing system, saying the U.S. tech giant implemented its policies in an "unfair" and "discriminatory manner." The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in an order on Friday that Google appears to have violated several provisions of the country's antitrust law and asked its investigative arm to complete the probe within 60 days. The order came in response to a complaint filed by multiple Indian app developers and industry groups, many of whom have also publicly raised concerns about what they allege are unfair practices by Google.
Don't set off on your next vacation without taking a look at the Away Everywhere Tote. It's back in stock now, but probably not for long.
This super affordable strap keeps your personal item or any additional bag firmly in place until you take it off.
One undeniable trend from this year’s Modex conference: suddenly everyone is into truck unloading. Most solutions are some variation on a basic theme: a robotic arm attached to a mobile base that can be moved in and out of crates. When I first saw the system, which made its show debut last year, it took me a minute to understand what I was looking at.
Teachers’ Venture Growth, the late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is investing $80 million in Perfios, an Indian fintech that provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and other financial institutions. Fifteen-year-old Perfios, which raised a $229 million funding round in September, said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen its business outside of India and to explore inorganic growth opportunities (read: acquisitions.) The startup, which is operational in nearly two dozen markets and has raised $464 million in primary and secondary transactions to date, plans to go public by next year, it said earlier. Perfios, based in Bengaluru, provides real-time data aggregation and analysis tools to financial institutions, enabling them to streamline their customer journeys and make more informed decisions.
Autonomous vehicle software company Applied Intuition has raised $250 million in a round that values the startup at $6 billion, as it pushes to bring more artificial intelligence to the automotive, defense, construction and agriculture sectors. Applied Intuition appears to have nailed a particular sweet spot for VCs who are on the hunt for startups with AI products that cross into large industries with big budgets — defense being one hot area — with seemingly endless opportunities. The Series E round was led by Lux Capital's Bilal Zuberi, investor Elad Gil, and Porsche Investments Management, the sports car maker's independent venture arm.
Tech billionaires aren't the only ones fighting for control of AI. The US and China are too.
The opaque, moisture-wicking fabric and anti-chafe seams will help keep you dry, comfy and covered.
LTV ratio, or loan-to-value ratio, helps lenders determine your mortgage eligibility, interest rate, and more. Learn how it works and what to expect here.
There was nothing else like Digit on the ProMat floor last year. Many of the biggest names in the space were present, showcasing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), bin picking arms and automated storage and retrieval systems. Interest in humanoid robots is at an all-time high, and deep-pocket investors no longer consider it a pipe dream.
Australian remote sensing startup Esper wants to capture hyperspectral imagery from space at a fraction of the price of its competitors. There’s a reason for that: Hyperspectral is an incredibly powerful type of remote sensing technology that uses a spectrometer to identify the spectral signature of objects. Armed with just $1 million in pre-seed funding and assistance from the Australian government in their first mission, Esper is aiming to beat out its better-capitalized peers with lower-cost tech.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
Nvidia's blowout earnings show the fear of missing out in the stock market rally is alive and well as stocks across sectors rallied in reaction to the chip giant's earnings report.
Fans say these are comparable to Bose, especially in terms of comfort.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
Texans CEO and Chairman Cal McNair took to Reddit to show off one of the team's new uniform combinations in response to a leak.