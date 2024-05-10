Armed robbers hit at least 6 businesses on the North Side overnight

Armed robbers hit at least six businesses overnight on the North Side stealing cash from registers and in some robberies forced customers hand over their wallets, Chicago police said.

The latest robbery happened shortly before midnight Friday at a restaurant in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said. Two males entered the business and took money from a cash register at gunpoint before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., armed robbers hit a restaurant in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood, police said. Two males entered the business and took money from a cash register and fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Shortly before 11:10 p.m., three males entered a food and liquor store in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue wearing all black and displayed handguns. One of the robbers fired at a clerk who returned fire. The robbers then fled in a silver SUV, police said.

Shortly before 10:50 p.m., two armed robbers entered a convenience store in the 4700 block of North Elston Avenue in the mayfair neighborhood, police said. The robbers took an unknown amount of money before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

About 9:45 p.m., two armed robbers entered a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue and took two ash drawers, and the wallets of four patrons before fleeing the scene, police said.

Shortly after 9:35 p.m., two robbers entered a food and liquor store in the 5000 block of North Western Avenue and took money and the wallets of two patrons before fleeing, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the robberies and detectives were investigating.