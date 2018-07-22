Woman killed as gunman barricades himself inside Los Angeles supermarket

- Police arrest teenage suspect after stand-off
- Car crashed outside Trader Joe's store
- Witnesses say suspect opened fire before running inside supermarket
- One woman killed inside store
Los Angeles police arrested a suspect on Saturday evening after a gunman barricaded himself inside a supermarket, sending shoppers fleeing in terror and leaving one woman dead.
Armed officers in body armour surrounded the store using mirrors to glimpse inside and help people to safety.
"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident," said Los Angeles police on Twitter, ending an hours long stand-off.
The suspect handcuffed himself and walked out with hostages before surrendering to police.
One woman was killed inside the supermarket, according to Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor.
It began when a suspect being chased by police after an earlier shooting crashed his vehicle before running into a Trade Joe's store in the Silverlake neighbourhood.
Police said the 28-year-old was suspected of shooting his grandmother and a second woman in a family dispute, before taking off with the woman in his grandmother's car.
TV footage showed police officers helping customers climb out of the windows of the supermarket as they surrounded the entrance.
"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a Trader Joe's in Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.
Donald Trump, who is staying at his New Jersey golf club, said he was monitoring the unfolding incident.
Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018
Swat teams took up positions around the store while snipers were spotted on nearby rooftops.
Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman, said a 20-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital in fair condition. She was taken from a vehicle, rather than the inside of the store, she told CNN.
Gunman walked in shooting. He went into the back and took hostages. Employees snuck out through back emergency exits. Employee says blood was all over the floor, unclear from where— Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) 21 July 2018
LAPD confirms suspect now in custody
#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 22 July 2018
Man in handcuffs
Overhead TV footage shows an African-American in handcuffs being taken out of the store. Is it all over?
Guns in America
America's arsenal - different kinds of registered guns in the US
Supermarket staff comfort each other
Suspect 'shot his grandmother'
Police have offered more detail, saying the suspect is a teenager. He shot his grandmother and a woman before taking off in his grandmother's car with the wounded female companion, said an officer during a media briefing.
Police say guman believed to be involved in earlier shooting
The LAPD has said that the suspect is a male adult, and was being pursued after an earlier shooting, in which an elderly woman and a woman in her 20s were hurt. They characterised it as a family dispute.
Donald Trump is monitoring
The president is at his New Jersey golf club tonight.
Suspect was 'shooting as he came around corner'
"I’ve never seen so many police in my life," witness Derek Anthony, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, told NBC 4.
He added that he saw the end of the car chase.
"The car had heavy damage, had flat tyres and (the suspect) was still careening around the corner with all the police behind him, and he was shooting his gun as he came around the corner."
Police don't know how many people inside
An LAPD officer has just given a very brief briefing.
"We know we have people inside," he said. "We don't know how many."
He added that officers hope to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion.
"He is barricaded and we can't get in there right now," he said.
A Fire Department spokesman also confirmed that one casualty has been taken to hospital.
'Active barricaded suspect'
James Gagliano, CNN law enforcement analyst, says the police choice of language may mean there are no hostages. Describing the suspect as a "barricaded suspect" suggests he is alone, he said.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is a nationwide grocery chain, known for its own-brand products and wide selection of fresh produce.
Casualty taken to hospital
Margaret Stewart, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman, said a 20-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital in fair condition. She was taken from a vehicle, rather than the inside of the store, she told CNN.
"We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside," she added.
Possible hostages inside
Local media are reporting that dozens of people remain unaccounted for. Some may have managed to flee but there could be multiple hostages inside.
The suspect is believed to be in contact with police negotiators.
Shopper got caught in incident
Dan Zito was just leaving the store with his shopping when he found himself just yards away from the suspect's car as it crashed.
"(The suspect) jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car," he told NBC 4, a local TV channel. "And (the police) returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in."
Suspect 'barricaded inside'
UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 22 July 2018
Police describe 'fluid' situation
UPDATE: There is still an active police incident at the #TraderJoes near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd. We are still urging the everyone to stay clear of the area. Due to the fluidity of the incident, we will release information as it becomes available.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 21 July 2018
Snipers take up position
Overhead footage from news helicopters shows what appear to be police snipers taking up positions on nearby roofs.
Snipers setting up on the roof top across from the #TraderJoes#SilverLakepic.twitter.com/V3wgOrXig5— Bernie Deyo (@EPN473) 21 July 2018
Tactical teams arrive
TV pictures showed armed police sealing off the entrances to the store. There are now reports of more heavily armed officers and Swat teams arriving on the scene.
Children rescued
Officers rescued a group of children after an armed suspect opened fire and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s in the Hollywood area. Live updates: https://t.co/tbjgPmD5iqpic.twitter.com/873SgyQwsj— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) 21 July 2018
Witness saw gunman open fire
Devin Field has the best details so far about what is going on.
I was at the Silvelake Trader Joe’s but I got out and am fine. I’m with the employees behind the police barricade on Rowena.— Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) 21 July 2018
I was walking in when a car crashed running from the police crashed into street lamp in front of the entrance. Gunman got out and started shooting at the cops. I hid behind a retaining wall with three cops until they had me crawl out— Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) 21 July 2018
However, he is careful to say that he is a little distance from the store now and is piecing details together from other witnesses and police officers.