Woman killed as gunman barricades himself inside Los Angeles supermarket

Police arrest teenage suspect after stand-off

Car crashed outside Trader Joe's store

Witnesses say suspect opened fire before running inside supermarket

One woman killed inside store

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect on Saturday evening after a gunman barricaded himself inside a supermarket, sending shoppers fleeing in terror and leaving one woman dead.

Armed officers in body armour surrounded the store using mirrors to glimpse inside and help people to safety.

"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident," said Los Angeles police on Twitter, ending an hours long stand-off.

The suspect handcuffed himself and walked out with hostages before surrendering to police.

One woman was killed inside the supermarket, according to Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor.

It began when a suspect being chased by police after an earlier shooting crashed his vehicle before running into a Trade Joe's store in the Silverlake neighbourhood.

Police said the 28-year-old was suspected of shooting his grandmother and a second woman in a family dispute, before taking off with the woman in his grandmother's car.

TV footage showed police officers helping customers climb out of the windows of the supermarket as they surrounded the entrance.

"We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a Trader Joe's in Silverlake," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its official Twitter account.

Donald Trump, who is staying at his New Jersey golf club, said he was monitoring the unfolding incident.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Swat teams took up positions around the store while snipers were spotted on nearby rooftops.

Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman, said a 20-year-old woman had been taken to a hospital in fair condition. She was taken from a vehicle, rather than the inside of the store, she told CNN.

Gunman walked in shooting. He went into the back and took hostages. Employees snuck out through back emergency exits. Employee says blood was all over the floor, unclear from where — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) 21 July 2018

LAPD confirms suspect now in custody

#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) 22 July 2018

Man in handcuffs

Overhead TV footage shows an African-American in handcuffs being taken out of the store. Is it all over?

Supermarket staff comfort each other

