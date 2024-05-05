Armed motorcyclist flees Sarasota County officials at 100 mph, hides in woods with pistol

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An armed Venice man riding a motorcycle fled from an attempted traffic stop at speeds over 100 mph before fleeing on foot into the woods, according to the Venice Police Department.

Around 10:45 p.m. Friday night, an officer watched as Liam Golden, 26, of Lehigh Acres, drove recklessly in the area of West Venice Avenue and Nassau Street.

The officer tried to pull Golden over, but he fled southbound on Tamiami Trail, traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Just moments later, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a motorcycle crash at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and U.S. 41 Bypass. The caller told officials they saw the driver of the motorcycle fleeing on foot.

K-9 Palmer tracked to a fence and into a wooded area at the back of Bob’s Carpet near Gentian Road and Ginger Road. During the search, officials found a “loaded magazine to a semi-automatic pistol” near a bike.

Golden was found lying down in pepper trees and refused to come out. While being arrested, he was found armed with several weapons and is now facing charges.

