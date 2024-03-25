Armed masked thieves rob Dollar General

Lincoln County deputies are looking for two people after an armed robbery Monday at the Dollar General on N.C. Highway 10.

Witnesses say armed teens robbed Dollar General Market in Cleveland County

Two masked men armed with handguns held up the clerk and then left.

The robbery may be connected to others, deputies said.

Dollar Generals in Cleveland and Gaston counties were robbed last week.

VIDEO: Witnesses say armed teens robbed Dollar General Market in Cleveland County