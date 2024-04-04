Armed man in home during Clinton, SC, death investigation barricades himself inside, police say

TechCrunch
Indian quick-commerce startup Zepto has surpassed the annualised sales milestone of $1 billion within 29 months of its inception, Goldman Sachs wrote in a note Thursday, citing Zepto management. Zepto, which competes with Zomato-owned Blinkit and SoftBank-backed Swiggy Instamart, is also gaining market share, now standing "close to that of the number 2 player," the report added. Zepto, which became a unicorn last year, counts YC Continuity, StepStone Group, Glade Brook Capital and Lachy Groom among its backers.