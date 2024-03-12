Armed man trying to sexually assault woman shot and killed by cops, Texas police say

Police shot and killed an armed man who officials say was assaulting a woman inside a Texas home.

Officers with the Conroe Police Department responded to a home in the Chapel Run subdivision — a roughly 10 mile drive northwest from Conroe — at about 11:30 p.m. March 11, for a “domestic disturbance,” the department said in a March 12 news release.

Nobody answered the door when officers arrived, but they could hear screaming from inside the house and decided to enter, police said.

Officers said a man was in the middle of attacking a woman when they stepped in, and he was holding a weapon.

He had the woman in a headlock with one arm and a gun in the other, and he was “trying to sexually assault the woman in front of (the officers),” police told KPRC.

The officers “tried to deescalate the situation” but the man “pointed” his weapon at them and both opened fire on him, police said.

At first, the man aimed the gun at himself, police told KTRK. Officers told him to drop the weapon but he refused.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. The woman and officers were not injured.

Police are investigating the incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Conroe is about a 40 mile drive north from downtown Houston.

