Armed gangs attack main prison in Haiti, releasing inmates

Armed gangs attacked Haiti’s National Penitentiary on Saturday, allowing an unknown number of prisoners to escape, a high level police source confirmed.

The prison break occurred after days of heavy gunfire by gangs who rose up in Port-au-Prince while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was out of the country on a state visit to Kenya. The shooting led to U.S.-based carriers canceling international flights from South Florida and several local airlines being hit by bullets.

On Friday, the U.S. embassy issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens that multiple locations in the capital were under heavy gunfire from violent gangs and that civilians should take precautions.

The prison in downtown Port-au-Prince houses several high-profile inmates, including indicted suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.