Armed Forces Parade Preview in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Armed Forces Day is tomorrow and members of the military will put on a fantastic display in the Electric City.

“We have a 5k in the morning and then we have the Armed Forces Day Parade that kicks off at 11 o’clock from the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center,” said Lieutenant Colonel Cliff Morales of the PA Army National Guard.

Veterans who live at the Gino Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton will be escorted by current military members through the parade route.

“We hope that tomorrow is a beautiful day so we can get more community members out to see the soldiers and all of the organizations that have come out to support us,” stated Lieutenant Colonel Morales.

The parade will include army reserve, high schools students and veterans marching and walking, which will conclude in downtown Scranton.

“The parade should last about an hour and a half we have roughly 65 registered applicants that are going to be in there. We have veteran service organizations, current military members from all branches as well as nine high school bands,” explained Master Sergeant John Paul Karpovich of the PA Army National Guard.

The Armed Forces Day Parade in Scranton hasn’t been put on since 2019, and the people here are excited to be participating .

“We are happy to come and march and display our equipment for the citizens,” said Master Sergeant Karpovich.

Members of the Army Reserve who work out of the U.S. Armed Forces Reserve Center in Scranton say they always look forward meeting the people they serve and sharing what they do for the people here Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great opportunity and privilege to serve the community as well as the commonwealth as well as the nation. I’ve been fortunate to be a citizen soldier and serve on weekends and serve on active duty serving times of flooding and snowstorms,” expressed Lieutenant Colonel Morales.

Armed Forces Day is the only holiday specifically honoring current members of the military, and the day is always on the third Saturday in May. 28/22 Meteorolgist Valerie Cmock, who is a veteran of both the Air Force and Army National Guard, is serving as the emcee of tomorrow’s Armed Forces Parade.

