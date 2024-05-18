Armed Forces Parade hits the streets of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local patriotic parade put on pause by the pandemic made its return to Scranton. It honored active military service members who marched their way back to the Center City.

The Armed Forces Parade returned to downtown Scranton for the first time in five years. One woman who attended with her kids says she has a special appreciation for the armed forces because her grandparents served.

“I fully support our troops 100% and I also support the North Pocono marching band that was in the parade today. My son marches with them so that brings us here,” said Kerri Lotterman from Elmhurst from Township.

28/22 Meteorologist Valerie Smock emceed the parade. She is a veteran who served in the Army National Guard and the Air Force Reserves.

“I really was blessed to be able to be asked you know hey can you call out these names for us and so I was very happy that I was able to do that,” says Smock.

The kids here were excited to see the servicemen and women.

Fire damages law office in Scranton

“Oh good it was fun seeing people like the people that used to serve for us,” continued Leelia Stranko from Elmhurst Township.

One girl whose brother is currently stationed in Hawaii says she is grateful for him and many others like him.

“I’m out here because I want to support my brother and he does really good things to support our country and I just hope he’s trying his best to make our country proud,” stated Nadia Ciocca from Scranton.

Lotterman says one of her favorite parts about being out here is the quality family time.

“The music and the motorcycles that’s that’s my thing right there and always family definitely family,” added Lotterman.

“You know, I want to thank the folks for coming out today. The weather was not perfect, but it was great to see the community come out and really appreciate folks showing our service members support,” explained Brig. Gen Laura Mchugh a PA National Guard and Parade Grand Marshal.

Mchugh says she hopes to see the parade continue in the years to come.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.