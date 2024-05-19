Armed Forces Day in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Veterans of all ages paused to pay tribute this Saturday. The Third Saturday in May is Armed Forces Day. A ceremony was held in the aircraft pavilion at Battleship Memorial Park. This year’s event had to be held indoors due to the weather.

Armed Forces Day honors all men and women currently serving in the military and those who’ve passed away.

“We are honoring all the armed forces, those who are serving currently, those who have served and those who have given all. it’s important because we will show the nation that the fact that we have men and women who will go off to sacrifice everything for the for the nation,” said President of the South Alabama Veterans Council Lou Lartigue. Speeches and prayers were part of the program. Members of the Spanish Fort Garden Club also dedicated a blue star memorial marker. A blue star signifies a family member currently serving in the US military.

