Armed Forces Day Celebrated at Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Members of the U.S. armed forces were able to visit San Angelo’s Fort Concho free of charge on Armed Forces Day. The historic site planned a variety of activities for the national holiday, which celebrates and honors those who serve in the armed forces. The event began at 10 a.m. and included a unique opportunity to speak with the West Coast Relay manager before the start of their walk to Fort Concho.

Colton Morrow, West Coast Relay manager, highlighted the significance of their journey. “As we walk across the country, in different towns, there is a sort of a healing aspect to it,” Morrow said. “We like to paraphrase Ernest Hemingway: You die two deaths. One when you take your last breath and the second when the last person says your name for the last time. These heroes deserve to never die a second death.”

Fort Concho is also designated as a Blue Star Museum, which allows U.S. military families to visit the fort free of charge through the summer months, starting today and continuing through Labor Day.

