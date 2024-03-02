Armed and dangerous man wanted after shooting in Rowland area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Brian M. Lewis, 36, of Rowland, who was allegedly involved in a shooting on Friday.

Lewis is wanted in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Hwy 710 S., in the Rowland area, deputies said.

Lewis faces the charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and injury to personal property, the sheriff’s office said.

Lewis considered armed and dangerous. He is 6-feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.