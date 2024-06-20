'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection with Oklahoma homicides seen in Arkansas

Stacy Lee Drake

A man wanted in connection with two Sequoyah County homicides Tuesday was seen in Morrilton, Arkansas, the Arkansas State Police report.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, is wanted in two separate carjackings that resulted in three homicides. Drake is from Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Arkansas State Police. Oklahoma authorities released information about two deaths that happened Tuesday night.

Fort Smith police on Wednesday warned residents that he may have ties to the area and to avoid Drake, who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported that the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a double homicide in Gans.

Drake abandoned a truck that was found Saturday on East Redwood Avenue in Sallisaw, according to Larry Lane, Sequoyah County Sheriff.

The Fort Smith Police Department urged anyone who sees Drake to call 911 immediately.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sequoyah County deputies responded to a business near State Highway 64 and South 4670 Road regarding two deceased individuals.

When deputies made entry into the structure, they found an adult male and female inside. Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide, according to a news release.

As OSBI special agents began investigating the scene, they identified 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake as a person of interest. The vehicle Drake allegedly stole was located in Morrilton, Arkansas late Tuesday night, however, investigators are still working to locate him. Morrilton is located in Conway County, Arkansas about 103 miles east of Fort Smith.

The Arkansas State Police reported Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma, stemming from two separate carjackings. Drake is separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking, and murder.

Drake is a white man with brown hair and eyes, according to a news release.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He last lived in Birmingham, Alabama.

In Gans, the two victims were taken to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death. This is still an ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone who knows of Drake’s whereabouts, or has additional information on this case, is asked to contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

A news release from the OSBI reads, “We would like to thank the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Arkansas Highway Patrol, Arkansas State Police, and the Morrilton Police Department for assisting us with this investigation.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man wanted in connection with Oklahoma homicides seen in Arkansas