'Armed and dangerous' man Stacy Lee Drake wanted in connection with Oklahoma homicides

The Oklahoma State Bureau and other local law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend an Alabama man wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Sequoyah County.

Stacy Lee Drake, 50, of Birmingham, Alabama, was last seen outside a motel in Morrilton, Arkansas, and is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday. The Fort Smith Police Department in Fort Smith, Arkansas, said on Facebook that Drake has ties to the area.

The department said Drake is wanted in connection with three homicides in Oklahoma stemming from two separate carjackings. He is also separately wanted on multiple felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, with charges including aggravated robbery, carjacking and murder, according to the news release.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business in Gans, Oklahoma, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The found the bodies of a man and woman.

"Both sustained injuries consistent with homicide," the OBSI said in a news release.

As they began investigating the scene, they identified Drake as a person of interest, and the vehicle he stole was located in Morrilton Tuesday night, the OBSI said. His last known address was in Birmingham.

The OSBI urged anyone who knows of Drake's whereabouts or has additional information on the case, to contact the department at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov

The ADPS says anyone who sees Drake should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Stacy Drake updates: Man wanted in connection with Oklahoma homicides