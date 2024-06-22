‘Armed and dangerous’ man on the run after Chester County armed robbery

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 74-year-old man is wanted for armed robbery from an incident on Thursday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the incident happened on June 20 in a parking lot near the intersection of Wilson Street and J A Cochran Bypass.

Roger Dale Pressley, 74, is believed to have left the scene in a tan-colored Toyota Tundra with South Carolina license plate VCE775.

Deputies describe Pressley as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 011 or 803-385-5433.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

