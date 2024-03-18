'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following Yellow Springs investigation

Mar. 18—A 22-year-old man Yellow Springs police considered armed and dangerous is in custody after police issued a "be on the lookout" or BOLO Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Village of Yellow Springs posted on Facebook alerting residents to shelter in place due to an investigation involving the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and village police near West South College Street.

"We are asking residents to stay in place," the post read. "Refrain from answering your doors if someone approaches, and refrain from calling dispatch unless there is relevant information in reference to this alert."

They encouraged anyone who saw the man to call 911, but urged residents not to approach or attempt to contact him.

At 10:58 p.m., the village posted an update saying the man was in custody.

Yellow Springs schools remained closed Monday after the district sent out a notice Sunday saying schools would be closed "out of an abundance of caution."

It was not clear Monday whether the investigation is related to a shooting reported Thursday in Yellow Springs. Around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of South High Street for a reported assault.

"While in route, YSPD received additional information from dispatchers, details of which are unable to be released at this time, indicating the initial report of an assault to be incomplete and prompting an escalated response," read a social media post from the village.

A Signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued during the incident. It wasn't clear if any injuries were reported.

"BCI was requested by the Yellow Springs Police Department Thursday evening to assist with an investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing," said Ohio BCI spokesman Dominic Binkley last week.

Officials have refused to provide the public details of the Thursday incident.

Neither BCI nor Yellow Springs officials would provide details on Friday of the incident or if anyone was hurt or killed. They referred to the incident as an "assault."

A Dayton Daily News reporter personally visited the village police station Friday and requested an incident report, 911 call and dispatch logs, none of which has been provided.

The Greene County Coroner's Office said they responded to the scene, but referred all further questions to BCI and Yellow Springs.