Armed carjackers hit Auburn Police car trying to get away

Police in Auburn took two people in custody after an armed carjacking Tuesday night.

It started when a Toyota Highlander was taken at gunpoint at Auburn Hospital.

The Highlander was later tracked to Federal Way, and when police tried to stop the SUV, the suspects took off.

While taking off, the SUV hit a police cruiser.

Federal Way Police joined Auburn Police in pursuing the SUV before the three suspects got out and took off on foot.

Two suspects—a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old —were arrested. A third suspect is still at large.

There were no injuries in either the carjacking or the crash with police.