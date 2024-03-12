Armed burglary call triggers SWAT situation in Morganton

An armed burglary triggered a SWAT situation in Morganton on Tuesday, authorities said.

Morganton Department of Public Safety officers were called early that morning to a home on Asheville Street. Two people inside the home had both been forced outside and police learned the suspect was holding a third victim -- a female -- inside.

The SWAT Team arrived with drone operators and negotiators. Shortly afterward, the person inside the home came out.

Police didn’t say whether the suspect has been taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

The road reopened after officers closed it during the incident.

