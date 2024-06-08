Armed barricaded suspect wanted for domestic violence in Sacramento surrenders

(FOX40.COM) — A domestic violence suspect who was armed and barricaded inside of a residence surrendered to police after about two hours of negotiation, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department, including an air crew, K-9 officers, and negotiators, responded to the 3100 block of Callecita Way between Arcade Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue.

Officers said they negotiated with an armed individual who was wanted for domestic violence. During that time, nearby roads were closed and law enforcement asked commuters to seek alternate routes.

After about two hours, police said the suspect peacefully surrendered and roads were reopened.

