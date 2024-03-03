Armed barricaded suspect draws large police presence in Wellesley

An armed barricaded suspect drew a large police presence to a Wellesley neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Several members of Massachusetts State Police, including the Bomb Squad were called to the area of Barton Road to assist with the situation, an MSP spokesperson told Boston 25.

Wellesley police took to social media, asking residents to avoid the area of Barton Road due to the situation.

Police said the area was contained to the neighborhood.

Community Alert: There is a large police presence on Barton Rd. working an active incident. The situation is contained to the Barton Rd. neighborhood. Please avoid the area. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) March 3, 2024

The MSP STOP team was not deployed. The tactical team is the MetroLEC SWAT team.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured several police vehicles, including SWAT team members lining the road.

A Wellesley police spokesperson says Police Chief Jack Pilecki will speak once the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW