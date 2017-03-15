Arlington Republican Loses His Cool At Town Hall Meeting Among Rowdy Attendees

A video of Texas Congressman Joe Barton has gone viral after a stressful town hall meeting over the weekend.

A video of heated a town hall meeting in the Navarro County town of Frost, Texas, went viral over the weekend after Rep. Joe Barton told a man to "shut up" amidst rowdy attendees, Dallas Morning News reported.

Barton, a Republican and member of the 6th District of Texas in the House of Representatives, explained at the town hall meeting that he voted against a bill regarding violence against women because he believed it was a state issue, not a federal issue. The audience responded with a mixture of uproar and applause, when a man shouted out "you represent Texas first."

Another attendee followed by shouting "it's violence against women, that's a national issue. That is an issue that impacts everyone everywhere, not only in this country but everywhere." Barton tried to speak over the noisy protests, but became infuriated. He then pointed at the second attendee who shouted over him and said, "you, sir, shut up."

The crowd reacted in shock and continued to boo while others clapped. "What is that?" one man yelled. "You don't tell anybody to shut up!"

Kirk Lee, a liberal attendee at the town hall meeting who had no intentions of voting for the congressman, took to Facebook afterward to defend Barton.

"Rep. Barton clearly explained before he started that there were ground rules to be followed," Lee wrote. "The same rules he has always used for town halls. As I remember, no cursing, no yelling, no violence or you would be removed."

Local news outlet NBC 5 received a statement from Barton regarding the exchange with the yelling man.

"One gentlemen continued to speak over myself and many others who were seeking recognition in orderly fashion," Barton said. "I did, however, return to him for the last question of the meeting and allow him the opportunity to voice his concerns."

