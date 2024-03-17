Arlington pub celebrates first St. Patrick’s Day after fire two years ago

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Long lines greeted customers at Ireland Four Courts in Arlington, as the Irish pub celebrated its first St. Patrick’s Day weekend in two years.

“This is everything for us and the turnout couldn’t be better,” said Assistant General Manager Joe Perretta.

A rideshare driver crashed into the pub on Aug. 12, 2022, and sparked a massive fire that injured more than 12 people. Arlington County Police determined the driver suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

“I was here two years ago. I’m ready to get after it. It’s a great place,” said Jacob Langer, as he waited in line.

The pub reopened last September but this is the first St. Patrick’s Day for the pub since the accident.

“I was excited to be with all my friends and we could get in here together and have a good time,” said Jenna Williams, another customer.

While some customers had doubts about whether the pub would reopen after the crash, Perretta never doubted that would happen.

“Once we knew everyone was going to be okay, then we knew we would be too,” Perretta said.

Irish eyes are once again smiling at Ireland’s Four Courts.

