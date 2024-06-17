Arlington police search for shooter in suspected road rage incident on I-20

Arlington police investigators are working to identify a driver who opened fire on another vehicle in a suspected act of road rage.

Officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 near Collins Street when the car in front of her suddenly braked, causing her to brake as well. She believes this caused the driver behind her to become upset.

The driver behind her pulled up beside her car and fired multiple shots at her vehicle, she told police. The woman was not injured, but her car sustained damage from the gunfire.

The suspect continued driving eastbound on I-20 while the woman exited the highway to call 911, she told police.

A description of the shooter and their vehicle has not been released.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ STAAR scores: Fort Worth ISD 3rd-graders haven’t caught up after pandemic

→ TX power grid ‘in better shape’ than last year. How likely are blackouts?

→ Fort Worth man charged with threatening FBI agent involved in Hunter Biden case

[Get our breaking news alerts.]