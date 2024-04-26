Arlington police investigating officer-involved shooting that hospitalized one

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Arlington that left one person hospitalized Thursday, police announced in a social media post.

The Arlington officer-involved shooting occurred near Collins Street and NE Green Oaks Boulevard, police said at 6:23 p.m. on X.

No officers were injured, but one person was taken to the hospital, according to the post. Police have not released details about a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Authorities will be releasing information as it becomes available, police said.