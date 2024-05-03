Arlington police investigate crash that killed pedestrian crossing Texas Highway 360

Authorities are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian who attempted to run across a highway, Arlington police said in a news release Friday.

About 3:25 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the southbound lanes of Texas 360 near the Interstate 30 exit ramp after the driver of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder reported hitting a man who ran in front of the SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers did not find any identification on him, the release says.

The driver stopped immediately after hitting the man and cooperated with the investigation, police say. He is not facing any criminal charges.

It is unclear why the man tried to run across the highway, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his name once he is positively identified and next of kin are notified.

Arlington police remind pedestrians to never enter highway lanes as vehicles are traveling at high speeds and need a longer distance to brake.

Pedestrians needing to get from one side of a highway to the other are urged to use designated crossings and sidewalks along overpasses and underpasses.

Today's top stories:

→ Kids as young as 3 wounded in shooting at Fort Worth apartments

→ ‘Violent’ attack plan at North Texas middle school listed 32 students, teachers as targets

→ Jury deliberating on death or life in prison for killer who shot woman, cop

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.