Arlington police investigate car crash that killed driver of motorcycle

Authorities are investigating a car crash after a man driving a motorcycle was killed early Friday morning, Arlington police announced in a news release.

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Arlington police responded to the 1400 block of South Collins Street to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man on the motorcycle was traveling northbound on South Collins Street and hit a 2022 Nissan Altima that was turning from a parking lot onto the street. The impact of the collision caused the man to be thrown from his motorcycle, police say.

The driver of the Altima remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to police. The driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

Investigators have not ruled out speed as a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.