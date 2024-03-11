Arlington police investigate abuse, neglect and theft at 5 unlicensed community homes

Police are investigating whether the operators of five unlicensed community homes in Tarrant County abused and exploited their clients, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police and prosecutors are asking for the public’s help in investigating the community homes, which were all operated by a company called Love and Caring for People LLC.

Police have arrested the company’s owner, Regla Becquer, and charged her with one count of abandoning/endangering an individual imminent danger of bodily injury. Becquer, 49, is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Becquer’s attorney, Joseph Bonney, declined to comment when reached by telephone.

Arlington police said they have investigated multiple allegations of abuse, neglect, theft and fraud at Becquer’s living homes. In a news release, law enforcement accused Becquer and her staff of failing to properly care for her clients, preventing them from seeking medical attention, trying to block communication between clients and their families, using clients’ debit cards, and using the phones and cars of clients after they had died.

Police have identified multiple potential victims, they said, and are aware of five properties where Love and Caring for People have operated:

1210 Woodbrook St., Arlington

7411 Lake Whitney Drive, Arlington

7419 Fossil Creek Drive, Arlington

2059 Turtle Cove Drive, Mansfield

1852 Hidden Brook Drive, Grand Prairie

Investigators with Arlington Police and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying any additional victims or community living homes.

Current or past clients of these homes, or their family members, can call a tip line at 817-575-3230. Arlington police ask that those with information call the tip line and leave a voice message with their contact information, so investigators can follow up.

“We’ve learned about some very concerning things occurring within these homes and we want to ensure that no victims are falling through the cracks,” Police Chief Al Jones said in a statement. “If you or a loved one has spent any time in one of these homes — or knows of any other locations this company may be operating out of — we need to know. Fortunately, our investigation has resulted in multiple clients being pulled from the homes so they can receive the legitimate care they need. But there may be others we need to help.”

Becquer is listed as the registered agent for Love and Caring for People, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. The company was formed in May 2022, but has forfeited its existence as of February 2024, according to the Secretary of State. A forfeited existence means that the LLC “failed to file its franchise tax return or to pay the tax due thereunder,” according to the Secretary of State.