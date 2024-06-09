Arlington lifts Boil Water Advisory after emergency water main break

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials announced Sunday that residents in south Arlington can again use tap water, lifting the Boil Water Advisory that went into effect on Friday.

The advisory was implemented after a significant water main break happened at South Walter Reed Drive and South Four Mile Run Drive.

Though crews restored pressure within an hour and a half of the break, the county issued an advisory due to a drastic drop in water pressure.

Water samples were taken throughout the weekend and Arlington County officials said they confirmed that the water met all state and federal safety standards.

Customers are advised to run their taps for a few minutes to release air or sediment that accumulated following the break.

