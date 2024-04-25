Arlington killer found guilty of stabbing his mom over 20 times, sentenced to 80 years

A North Texas man was sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was found guilty this week of fatally stabbing his mother in 2022, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said.

Nathan Woodard, 28, was found guilty of murder at trial and the sentence was imposed by a jury Wednesday.

On Feb. 27, 2022, home surveillance video showed Woodard’s mother, 55-year-old Teresa Dewitt Pierce, drive up to her Arlington house and walk into her garage when Woodard approached her, threw her to the ground, and stabbed or cut her over 20 times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

After killing his mother, Woodard walked away, the warrant stated. He was arrested the following day after being on the run, according to police.

The warrant said Woodard was experiencing homelessness due to drug use and had caused problems and harassed his mother for weeks before the murder.

He was also accused of slashing Pierce’s tires on Jan. 4, 2022, and was arrested on a criminal mischief charge. He also had been issued a criminal trespass warning, according to the warrant.

Pierce’s husband, who identified Woodard as the man seen attacking Pierce in the video, called 911 when he found the body of his wife in their front yard.