Arlington ISD staff to see a pay raise next school year, trustees say. Just how much?

Teachers and staff in the Arlington Independent School District will see an increase in pay next school year, the district announced Friday morning.

“After a thoughtful discussion, the board reached a consensus on a 4% raise,” board president Justin Chapa said. “This decision reflects our commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of our exceptional staff.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Arlington ISD has approved such raises.

The pay plan approved in Thursday night’s board meeting includes a 4% increase for employees paid on the teacher salary scale.

Custodians, food service employees and bus drivers will start at $16 per hour with increases based on experience, the district said.

Also among those receiving pay bumps are the district’s teaching assistants, braillists and licensed school psychologists.

“We know these are challenging times in the educational field, and we want to continue to invest in our staff as they work to ensure Arlington ISD students learn, grow and thrive,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.

Starting pay for new teachers in the district is now $64,600, up from last year’s $62,500, with stipends offered for bilingual, physical, athletic and special education teachers.

Arlington ISD ranked second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for starting teacher pay last school year, according to a survey conducted by the United Educators Association of Texas. Fort Worth ISD ranked fifth in the same survey.

The Arlington district said the new pay plan will take effect in July.