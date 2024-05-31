Arlington declares old Key Bridge Marriott ‘public nuisance’; county securing

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County said Friday that the old Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn, which was condemned in 2023, was a “public nuisance” the the county would take steps to secure.

The reasons cited for the declaration were unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

KBLH LLC purchased the property, which sits at 1401 Langston Blvd., in 2018. Two years later, the Arlington County Board approved a plan by KBLH to demolish a portion of the building, renovating what was left, and constructing two new residential buildings. That did not happen and Arlington County said there have been issues with “trespassing, unsafe conditions, and public health and safety concerns.”

In Feburary 2024, there was a fire in the empty hotel.

The county isssued a notice of violation to KBLH on May 17, 2024, telling it that it needed to secure the old hotel immediately with the objective of knocking it down.

As of May 31, Arlington County said it assumed the responsibility to secure the property against entry. It added that KBLH did not meet the specified timelines in the notice of violations it received, Arlington also would assume responsibility to level the property.

Arlington County said Friday that people could expect to see increased presence and activity from the county including:

Additional security apparatuses (fencing, exterior lighting, cameras, etc.) and construction equipment

4 additional security guards on site to enforce trespassing.

Increased Police patrol

Cleaning of exterior grounds, regular landscaping maintenance, and trash removal

Boarding-up all open windows and doors throughout the property

Outreach teams offering services to anyone found on the property

